After six years of construction, the new Colman Dock on Seattle’s waterfront will open to the public Thursday, completing a nearly half-billion-dollar project that ushered in a new portal to Kitsap County and beyond.

The work to replace the aging terminal and reinforce the seismically vulnerable pier was slow and complicated in large part because the terminal could never fully close. With as many as 9 million trips filtering through the dock each year, and limited space to the north and south, the construction site shared space with tourists and commuters, a Tetris-like puzzle that limited how much work could be done at any moment.

“Our customers have shown patience and flexibility during six years of construction,” said David Sowers, Washington State Ferries’ director of terminal engineering. “Now they can experience the benefits, amenities and expansive views.”

The final cost was $489 million, about $20 million more than originally budgeted. The overrun was due to a monthslong concrete strike in 2021 and 2022 and additional wrapping of the piles supporting the pier, officials have said.

The most obvious change is the building itself – an expansive and open walkway that leads travelers from Alaskan Way and a soon-to-open new Marion Street pedestrian walkway into an open and light-filled passenger terminal on the waterfront itself. In total, the terminal contains more than 20,000 square feet of space.

But much of the most challenging work is what riders can’t see. Three-quarters of the dock’s pilings were replaced, swapping the aging, wooden posts for steel, reinforcing the flagship terminal against possible earthquakes.

Traffic patterns will soon change on Alaskan Way. Pier 48, which has served as a staging area for cars for several years now, will be decommissioned, and cars will load directly from two northbound lanes on Alaskan Way.

Colman Dock anchors the southern end of Seattle’s massive waterfront overhaul, set to be completed in 2025. New bike lanes have been added south of the terminal, and crews are working to add more heading north.

The city of Seattle estimates the Marion Street bridge will be completed in September. When it opens, crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will dismantle the temporary walkways currently in place.

The state has plans to install electric charging stations on Colman Dock in preparation for the state’s new hybrid-electric fleet of ferries. Sowers said that process shouldn’t disrupt the flow of vehicles and pedestrians. Delays in finding a builder for the new boats mean 2027 is the earliest a new boat could arrive.