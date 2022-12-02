The First Hill streetcar was delayed Friday morning after a collision at East Pike and Broadway, said Jeff Switzer, a public information officer for King County Metro. The streetcar was not involved in the crash, he said.
The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m., Switzer said.
A car slid into a delivery truck, said Seattle Police Department Detective Patrick Michaud. The crash was cleared around 7:55 a.m., said Michaud. There were no injuries.
The streetcar is back up and running, according to King County Metro.
While it was not immediately clear whether wintry weather had a role in the collision, WSDOT is urging drivers to slow down, as roads may be icy.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.