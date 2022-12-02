The First Hill streetcar was delayed Friday morning after a collision at East Pike and Broadway, said Jeff Switzer, a public information officer for King County Metro. The streetcar was not involved in the crash, he said.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m., Switzer said.

A car slid into a delivery truck, said Seattle Police Department Detective Patrick Michaud. The crash was cleared around 7:55 a.m., said Michaud. There were no injuries.

The streetcar is back up and running, according to King County Metro.

While it was not immediately clear whether wintry weather had a role in the collision, WSDOT is urging drivers to slow down, as roads may be icy.