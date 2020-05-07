Nearly 20 miles of Seattle streets will permanently close to most vehicle traffic by the end of May, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Thursday.

The streets had been closed temporarily to through traffic to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the closures will continue even after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

Over the next couple of weeks, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will replace the temporary closure signs on the so-called Stay Healthy Streets with permanent markings, guiding drivers to other routes.

The program, which has rolled out in phases, has been implemented in the Aurora-Licton Springs, Ballard, Central District, West Seattle, Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach and Beacon Hill neighborhoods.

Residents, delivery drivers, garbage and recycling workers and emergency response vehicles can continue to use the streets, but no through traffic is allowed.

“Our rapid response to the challenges posed by COVID-19 have been transformative in a number of places across the city,” SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe said. “Some of the responses are going to be long lasting, and we need to continue to build out a transportation system that enables people of all ages and abilities to bike and walk across the city.”

More streets could be closed to through traffic in the coming months, depending on community demand. SDOT will evaluate streets based on whether they reach dense areas, allow people to stay close to home and keep parks from getting crowded, among other factors.

Streets under consideration include Magnolia Boulevard, Lake Washington Boulevard and extensions to existing closures. Streets used by public transit or where bus drivers park for breaks won’t be closed.

The street-safety advocacy group Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, which led an early push to create more space for pedestrians and bicyclists, proposed converting 130 miles of streets to Stay Healthy Streets — a list that includes 45 miles of existing neighborhood greenways.

Zimbabwe called the Seattle Neighborhood Greenways plan ambitious. “We’re going to be as ambitious as resources enable us to be,” he said.

Three miles of Stay Healthy Streets will be added in Rainier Valley and 1/3 mile in Alki on Beach Drive SW this weekend.

Seattle has added Stay Healthy Streets a few miles at a time while evaluating conditions and community feedback.

Bellevue will close 1.5 miles of residential streets to most vehicle traffic, the city announced Wednesday.

While vehicle traffic on Seattle streets has dropped by 46%, speeds have increased by 11%, according to Bradley Topol, SDOT’s interim Vision Zero coordinator. SDOT says more than 50 collisions have occurred per week between the end of March and mid-April.

SDOT has lowered the speed limit on 71 miles of streets to 25 mph since announcing in December plans to improve traffic safety on arterials.

In addition to the street closures, SDOT also is adjusting the timing of traffic signals and pedestrian walk signals to give people more time to cross the street and avoid bunching.

Instead of pushing the arrow to request a walk signal, about 75% of the nearly 600 walking signals in denser parts of Seattle, including downtown, will be automated so people don’t need to touch a surface.

Zimbabwe said cities across the country are re-evaluating their streets amid the pandemic. “We’re all looking to each other, and Seattle is rapidly responding to changes in how people are using streets,” he said.

