Six more miles of residential streets in Seattle will be closed to vehicle traffic to create space for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The closures in the Greenwood, Othello, Rainier Beach, Beacon Hill and Central District neighborhoods begin on Friday.

Last week, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed about 2.5 miles of streets in the Central District and West Seattle to most drivers.

The city’s Stay Healthy Streets program aims to close about 15 miles of streets across Seattle in the coming weeks to nonessential vehicle traffic to give more space for pedestrians and bicyclists practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through traffic is not permitted but people who live along the streets can drive to and from their homes, and delivery workers can operate on the streets. The city will install signs to alert residents about the closures.

Here are the streets that will close on Friday:

In Greenwood, First Avenue Northwest will close between Northwest 73rd Street and Northwest 100th Street.

In Beacon Hill, 18th Avenue South and a portion of Lafayette Avenue South will close between the Mountains to Sound Trail entrance near Interstate 90 and South Spokane Street.

In the Othello and Rainier Beach neighborhoods, several stretches of roadway will close along a generally north-south route between South Holly Street and South Barton Place near the Rainier Beach Playfield and Othello Park.

In the Central District, East Columbia Street between 12th Avenue East and 29th Avenue East will close. East Columbia intersects with a portion of 25th Avenue South that was closed last week for pedestrians and bicyclists.

In Green Lake, West Green Lake Way North will close between North 63rd Street and East Green Lake Way North.

The closures will remain in place for the duration of Washington’s stay-at-home order, or until otherwise announced.

Seattle’s initiative follows efforts from other cities, including Denver and Philadelphia, to provide more space for pedestrians and bicyclists at a time when vehicle traffic in many areas has plummeted. Legislation proposed in New York City would close up to 75 miles of streets across all boroughs.

Last month, Seattle also closed parking lots at Green Lake, Alki Beach, Seward Park and Golden Gardens to reduce crowding at the parks.