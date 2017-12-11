SDOT Director Scott Kubly had been among six finalists who traveled to Austin last week for interviews. Kubly’s status at the helm of SDOT remains uncertain under new Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Scott Kubly, the director of the Seattle Department of Transportation, will not become the next city manager of Austin, Texas, a job he had been a finalist for.

The Austin City Council announced its two finalists last week, choosing city administrators from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Minneapolis.

Kubly had been among six finalists who traveled to Austin last week for a second round of interviews for the city manager position.

Former Mayor Ed Murray chose Kubly to lead SDOT, one of the city’s largest and most important agency’s, in 2014. Previously he had worked for transportation departments in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Kubly’s status going forward is unclear. New Mayor Jenny Durkan has made no indication as to whether or not she intends to keep him at the helm of SDOT.

Last week Durkan accepted the resignation of Seattle City Light CEO Larry Weis, saying “we needed to make a change.”