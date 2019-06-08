The annual St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will move through more than 26.2 miles of downtown and North Seattle streets Sunday, causing widespread lane closures and a full northbound closure of the Aurora Bridge.

Some lanes will reopen in the morning after a couple of hours, while others will close for the entire event, from 6 a.m. until at least 2 p.m. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be allowed to cross in most areas, when gaps appear among the 18,000 runners and walkers.

The run starts and finishes at Seattle Center. Here are some of the lane and street closures:

Fifth Avenue: full closure 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. between Mercer and Columbia streets.

I-5 express lanes: fully closed 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., affecting southbound drivers.

Wallingford: partial closures passing Gas Works Park on Northlake Way 6:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., westbound driving available.

Fremont/Ballard: some lane closures 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., but eastbound Leary Way and westbound North 36th Street open; Ballard Bridge open both directions.

Queen Anne: southbound Third Avenue West closed 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., some detours on West Nickerson Street.

Aurora Avenue: northbound bridge closed, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (runners will enter at new Harrison Street center onramp). Southbound bridge lanes open.

Green Lake: traffic limited to counterclockwise directions, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and some detours.

Woodland Park: some parking-lot entrances closed, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zoo visitors enter parking lots from the west (Phinney Avenue North) side.

For eight hours, Aurora Avenue buses in both directions will shift to Dexter Avenue North between the bridge and downtown. Missed stops include Borealis Avenue North at Denny Way, where riders should detour a block northeast to catch a bus on Dexter, next to Denny Park.

Northbound buses can’t use the Aurora Bridge, so they’ll go from Dexter onto the Fremont Bridge, then continue their detour along Phinney Ridge — not re-entering Aurora until North 85th Street beyond Green Lake.

The RapidRide C Line from West Seattle won’t finish its trips east of Third Avenue into South Lake Union, while ST Express 522 from Bothell won’t go south of Pine Street, during the first three hours or so. Check the King County Metro Alerts & Updates page online for details.