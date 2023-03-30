Seattle will pay a motorcyclist’s family $6.5 million in the aftermath of a crash at an intersection in the Wedgwood neighborhood, when a driver turned left on a solid green light and fatally struck 22-year-old Jackson Reavis.

Pretrial evidence showed the Seattle Department of Transportation planned to convert the signal on 35th Avenue Northeast into a green left-turn arrow, but failed to do so before the June 10, 2019, tragedy, the family’s attorney, Craig Sims, said.

Reavis was riding south on 35th, when an oncoming pickup driver turned left toward Northeast 75th Street, striking the motorcycle.

Two months after the fatal crash, SDOT equipped the crossing with green left-turn arrows — which reduces the need for drivers to gauge each other’s travel speed while choosing a moment to turn left.

“This death was absolutely preventable,” Sims said. “The city had the resources. The city had knowledge of the intersection. They had the blueprint, the funds, and the plan to install the signal at the intersection, and they didn’t do it.”

Advertising

The family and city settled their dispute for $6.5 million through mediation, he said, a few weeks before its scheduled April 3 trial. Litigation continues with the 87-year-old driver and his insurance company, he said.

The City Attorney’s Office declined an interview request. “In settling, the City did not concede that the location was dangerous at the time of the accident. The plaintiffs did not contend the location is currently unsafe,” the office said in an emailed statement.

City attorneys wrote in 2022 court filings that Reavis was “contributorily negligent” and the family’s damages were “proximately caused by the conduct, acts or omissions of other persons or entities over whom the city had no control,” including the left-turning driver.

Reavis was not at fault and was traveling at or slightly over the 30 mph speed limit, the family’s attorney said.

At the time of the crash, Reavis was riding from his mother’s house to his father’s, the family says. He grew up in northeast Seattle and had just graduated with a degree in design, digital art and marketing from University of Redlands in southern California.

“He was very creative. He was a photographer and artist,” his mother, Nicole Van Borkulo, said this week. Reavis landed a summer job at a brewpub and was looking forward to days with friends in the sunshine, she recalled.

Advertising

He left behind a younger brother, Eiseley, and father, James. Jackson Reavis was an organ donor, and his mother said she’s met two of the four people who benefitted from the transplants. “That’s what feels important to me, is people know the legacy of who he helped.”

The family’s hope with the settlement, and reason for pursuing the lawsuit, Sims said, is that it doesn’t happen in the future.

In a statement, SDOT said it would continue to evaluate signalized intersections throughout the city, as appropriate, to determine whether modifications are needed based on its policies and priorities, including Vision Zero.

Green ball of confusion

Whether the case will affect other intersections throughout the state is unclear.

Many other crossings — including a seven-lane segment of Seattle’s new waterfront boulevard — use a solid green light, or “permissive” signal, rather than a “protected” green arrow, for drivers turning left onto Alaskan Way South, while pedestrians also cross.

“That green ball, for yielding turns, has been a longstanding issue,” said Flint Jackson, traffic electrical systems engineer for the Washington State Department of Transportation. “There is benefit to making it a flashing yellow arrow, rather than a green ball, because drivers misinterpret a green ball to mean they have the right of way. Especially these days, with distracted drivers.”

Advertising

He said yellow arrows are common in Lacey, where main roads combine massive car volumes with few people walking.

Signal conversions create costs for software, light bulbs, lane restriping and especially time. A green-arrow lengthens the overall cycle of traffic signals so travelers wait more seconds to go, in exchange for more safety.

“There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all for them,” the WSDOT engineer said.

Left turns at traffic lights cause 22% of car-pedestrian crashes in Seattle, SDOT has said in safety presentations.

SDOT’s most frequent countermeasure is the “leading pedestrian interval” that gives people walking a three- to seven-second head start before the vehicle signals turn green. Other tools are conversions to green left-turn arrows, and yellow centerline curbs that protrude into the crossing, so drivers choose a slow, right-angled path.

Like other signal installations, a traffic engineer files a “signal warrant,” based on criteria such as traffic volumes and crashes, before installing a green-arrow light. Under longstanding federal rules, local transportation departments must document five crashes within 12 months that caused injury or significant property damage, to invoke Warrant 7, a common option.

Sponsored

This mindset is reviled by safe-streets advocates who say transportation officials are too reactive, and people shouldn’t have to be wounded or killed before cities change road designs.

Since 2017, the U.S. Department of Transportation allowed a looser Warrant 7 standard of three injury crashes in a year, or four within three years. WSDOT adopted and encouraged this, to bring about safety progress “sooner rather than later,” Flint Jackson said.

SDOT recorded 15 left-turn crashes at the junction of 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 75th Street from 2010-2018, including at least three with pedestrians, the family’s legal team said.

Seattle’s 2.3-mile, $7.9 million repave in spring 2019 politically divided the community, and someone vandalized equipment. Safe-streets activists objected to the lack of bike lanes. Soon after completion, Councilmembers Mike O’Brien and Sally Bagshaw described rampant speeding on 35th and questioned whether SDOT should rethink the design. “This certainly doesn’t look or feel safe. What’s going on up there?” O’Brien said a week after Reavis was hit.

In his responses to safety questions, the SDOT Director Sam Zimbabwe wrote to the Council that road layout was not a factor in the motorcycle crash.

SDOT lowered most arterial speeds to 25 mph in 2020, while adding median curbs and signs on several roads since then, to reduce unsafe passing.

Advertising

Seattle has reiterated its goal announced in 2015 to reduce traffic deaths to zero by 2030, as part of a worldwide movement called Vision Zero.

“To reach Vision Zero, we need to re-imagine and change our street designs to encourage slower speeds, reduce conflict points between travelers, and focus on the safety of the most vulnerable,” said a recent report by SDOT director Greg Spotts.

Seattle averages 28 fatalities and 180 serious injuries per year, safer than most U.S. cities, the report said. Statewide, nearly 600 people died on the roads in 2022.