Seattle drivers can expect more restrictions on their right turns at a red light.

In its quest to slow the rising toll of deadly collisions on city streets, the Seattle of Department of Transportation has made it the default policy to ban the free right turns at all new traffic signals or upgrades to signalized intersections, a departure from the last 64 years when the opposite was true.

“The general guideline for this evaluation will be to add No Turn on Red restrictions unless there is a significant operational reason not to,” the department said in its announcement Thursday.

SDOT made explicit that delay to vehicles will not be a factor in whether free right turns will be allowed, except with regard to transit.

The city has already begun upping the number of intersections where right turns are barred; crews recently installed signs notifying drivers of a change at 28 downtown intersections, with 13 more to be installed by the end of June.

Mayor Bruce Harrell, who signed off on the change, framed it as part of the city’s broader efforts to spruce up downtown, particularly in advance of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game coming to Seattle this summer.

“We are taking action to improve walkability and safety as part of our work to draw people to the heart of Seattle and make downtown a welcoming place,” he said.

The change comes as Washington state sees an astronomical number of people being killed on its roads — more than 750 died last year, easily the most since 1990. This year is currently on track to be even worse, with the first quarter of 2023 outpacing the first quarter of 2022, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

Taking note of this trend, the Washington Legislature considered restricting right turns on red, which were first legalized statewide in 1959. But the proposal, which would have made them illegal near schools, parks, senior centers and other areas with a lot of vulnerable pedestrians, failed to emerge from a committee.

Seattle’s policy change is an early priority for SDOT’s new director, Greg Spotts, who said he would focus on safety first after taking the helm late last year. His office released a “top to bottom review” of the city’s policies for preventing traffic deaths this year, which concluded that driver inconvenience must be seen as an acceptable trade-off for safety and that safety improvements must be viewed as “must haves” over “nice-to-haves.” The report stopped short of calling for a total overhaul of the city’s transportation system.

A copy of the actual policy, signed last month, was published by The Urbanist news site Thursday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation found 20% of collisions involving a driver hitting a pedestrian or cyclist occurred on a right turn. In a weeklong study of 40 intersections, the city of Bellevue found right turns made up two-thirds of conflicts between cars and pedestrians at intersections. It’s unclear, however, how many of those turns were at a red light.

Tracking how frequently red-light turns factor into pedestrian or bicyclist injuries is difficult to do because they are often coded as “failure to yield,” which encompasses much more than just signalized intersections. A 1981 study from the U.S. Department of Transportation found that crashes more than doubled at intersections where the turns were allowed, although right turns accounted for around 2% of all collisions at those locations.

In 2018, Washington, D.C., banned rights on red at 100 intersections. Data showed red-light conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians were all but eliminated.

Despite Seattle’s pledge to eliminate traffic deaths by 2030, the city is still averaging around 28 per year. The deadliest areas tend to be the city’s arterials, which are wide and fast with sporadic opportunities for pedestrians to crash. South Seattle has borne the greatest burden; more than half of the city’s deaths occur in District 2, which encompasses Rainier Valley and the Industrial District.

While drivers may notice the changes downtown, it may be a while before the free turns are banned on a broad scale: The city has more than 1,000 lighted intersections.