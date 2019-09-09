Facing a longer timeline and rising costs, Seattle will cancel its contract to buy 10 new streetcars for the planned Center City Connector line.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced the cancellation Monday, saying it would cost more to stay in the 2017 deal than to start over on a new contract. Department officials say they’re still committed to finishing the project.

The new streetcar, which would run along First Avenue and connect existing lines in First Hill and South Lake Union, was once set to open in 2018 but is now expected in 2026. Mayor Jenny Durkan paused the project last year to investigate rising costs, but now says she wants to move ahead.

Among the project’s multiple hiccups was the revelation that SDOT had ordered longer, heavier streetcars that could add millions of dollars in needed work.

Those larger cars were set to be built by CAF USA, an American subsidiary of a Spanish streetcar builder. The city signed a $52 million contract with CAF USA in 2017.

The cars were expected to fit existing tracks, but would require changes to existing bridge structures, maintenance facilities and stops, according to SDOT and an outside firm that reviewed the project last year.

Advertising

The CAF USA contract has been paused under a stop-work order since Durkan halted the project last year. CAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday about the cancellation.

SDOT would not provide estimated costs for staying in or leaving the contract, but Chris Eilerman, streetcar and transit corridors manager, called canceling the project a “less risky proposition” than negotiating with CAF to extend the deal.

The streetcars are expected to get more expensive over time and CAF could demand more money for a long extension of the project’s timeline.

The CAF contract allowed SDOT to cancel the deal for any reason, said Eric Tweit, SDOT’s project manager for the Center City Connector.

So far, the city has paid CAF $5.4 million for early work under the contract, such as designing the cars and lining up subcontractors. That cost could increase if CAF seeks reimbursement for other work done before the project was halted last year, Tweit said. SDOT could not estimate how much that might cost.

SDOT maintains that even a new bidding process will probably result in cars that are longer and heavier than existing cars because the provider of the current cars is essentially out of business.

Advertising

“As we know the market right now, we might be able to get something closer, but we don’t think we’re going to get to something exactly the same,” said SDOT spokesman Ethan Bergerson.

The Seattle City Council this summer approved $9 million for more design work for the bigger cars. After that work is done, SDOT will request new bids for streetcars.