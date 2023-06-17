Use of Seattle’s free-floating scooters and bicycles hit a record last year, nearly topping 4 million rides for the first time in the twisting history of the privately run rental programs.

Data from the Seattle Department of Transportation also shows the city’s sole floating car rental company, Gig, saw more use in 2022 than it’s had since its entry to the city in 2020.

The bounce is due to, in large part, a more active city, mirroring increases in traffic on roads, ferries, transit and sidewalks.

More than that, users have grown more comfortable with the bikes and scooters, said SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson.

“Once people take the initial step of signing up with one of the bike- or scooter-share companies, it becomes much easier for them to take a ride whenever they need it in the future,” he said.

Combined with a more durable product and the addition of new bike lanes, the rentals have become a more reliable and safe form of transportation. Notably, there was not a significant increase in the number of available bikes or scooters from 2021 to 2022.

Four companies currently rent either bikes or scooters in Seattle: Bird, Lime, Link and Veo. Two others were not granted permits partway through 2022 and ceased operations in the city.

Scooters are now the mode of choice for people riding on two wheels — 2.7 million scooter trips compared with 1.1 million on rental bikes in 2022. The opposite was true in 2019, with rental bikes dominating the market. But the providers of those bikes, like Lime and Jump, have either pulled back from the market or focused more heavily on scooters.

Three companies, Bird, Link and Lime, deploy scooters in the city. Link also still rents bikes. Veo is the only provider that rents just bikes, although even that label is questionable: The bikes have throttles and the pedals do very little.

The history of rental bikes and scooters in Seattle is a winding one. The city’s first effort in 2014 — the docked, nonelectric Pronto bikes — was killed in 2017 amid controversy over funding and low ridership. Just four months later, Seattle became the first U.S. city to pilot free-floating bikes. The City Council signed off on scooters in 2020.

Since their inception, the dockless rentals have been sold as an environmentally friendly means to connect disparate transit options — a solution to the first-mile and last-mile problem.

A survey conducted by SDOT last year found that nearly half of all scooter rides were for recreational purposes, such as meeting friends or going to a baseball game. Just under a quarter of rides were for commuting, while 15% were for going to restaurants, 12% for running errands and 6% for shopping.

About a fifth of survey respondents said they used the scooters to connect to transit.

Dogging the rental programs have been concerns about safety and sidewalk obstruction, as well as questions about equitable distribution. In the SDOT survey of about 5,200 scooter users, 11% said they’d suffered an injury while riding.

The survey also found that 8% of scooters were considered sidewalk obstructions — an improvement from 20% during the initial pilot, but higher than the department’s goal of 3%. Progress stalled in the last year, said Bergerson. The department is planning an educational campaign and to add more parking areas near busy areas like the stadiums.

During the spring and summer months, the companies are authorized to deploy up to 12,500 bikes and scooters, although in reality, the actual number this month is closer to 10,000.