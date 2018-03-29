A Seattle Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on southbound Interstate 5 near Shoreline early Thursday that temporarily closed three lanes of traffic.

The officer was reported to be conscious and alert when medics arrived and was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. south of Northeast 205th Street.

Initially, two lanes of southbound I-5 and the HOV lane on northbound I-5 were closed, but by 7:20 a.m. all lanes were open.

Witnesses said they saw more than a dozen Seattle police patrol cars headed to the scene.

The state Department of Transportation said southbound traffic was backed up for miles.

Seattle police said the collision is being investigated by the State Patrol and more information would be released when available.

#Info for collision SB I-5 just south of the King/Snohomish line. @SeattlePD motorcycle involved in a collision. Officer up and talking. Fire Dept just arrived. More details to come. #UseCaution — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 29, 2018