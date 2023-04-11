The Northgate light-rail station in Seattle is closed Tuesday afternoon while law enforcement investigates a “suspicious item” left on the property.

King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Zoe Birkbeck said Sound Transit security reported a “suspicious” bag around 12:30 p.m.

Law enforcement evacuated and closed the station “out of an abundance of caution,” and surrounding areas might be affected, Birkbeck said.

Sound Transit said northbound trains are turning around at the University of Washington station and that Line 1 service is suspended between the Roosevelt and Northgate stations.

A shuttle service is running between the University of Washington and Roosevelt stations. Light-rail service between the UW and Angle Lake stations is not affected.

Passengers may experience delays, Sound Transit said.

Check back for updates.