An initial review of Seattle’s streetcar expansion project found costs have ballooned by $23 million. Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered an immediate stop to the project on Friday.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has ordered a stop to all work on the city’s downtown streetcar expansion and will join with the city attorney to investigate the management of the project.

A preliminary review of the streetcar project, which Durkan requested last week, found that costs have risen once again. What several years ago was a $150 million project became a $177 million project and is now estimated to be more than $200 million.

The project is now facing a potential shortfall of more than $23 million, according to the mayor’s office.

“The mayor has directed an immediate ‘stop work’ order for this project,” Senior Deputy Mayor Mike Fong wrote to the City Council on Friday. “With millions of dollars expected to be spent in the upcoming weeks, this means that we will not move forward with any new contracts and will exercise our options to stop work on contracts that have already been executed.”

Fong attributed the rising costs to both design and construction expenses as well as errors in estimating the cost of new streetcar vehicles.

The city signed a $52 million contract last fall for 10 new streetcar vehicles.

The only exception to the work stoppage, Fong wrote, is replacing a water main in Pioneer Square that is seismically vulnerable and would be beneath the new streetcar line.

Durkan’s actions follow a Seattle Times report earlier this month that the annual cost to operate the new, expanded streetcar system could be 50 percent higher than what the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) had publicly stated.

The mayor’s office will also work with the city attorney on an investigation of the project’s management to date.

“We need to understand how the project evolved to the point including timelines and availability of information about escalating operational and capital costs, information flow and the validity of information provided to federal officials,” Fong wrote.

SDOT submitted documents last year — to both the City Council and the Federal Transit Administration — estimating the cost of operating the new streetcar, once it opens in 2020, at $16 million a year. But King County Metro, which operates the city’s streetcars, estimated costs at $24 million a year, and internal documents and emails show SDOT officials brushing aside Metro’s advice and concerns.

The 1.2-mile streetcar line would run along First Avenue, connecting the city’s two existing but separate streetcar lines on First Hill and in South Lake Union.

SDOT officials expect ridership, which has previously failed to meet expectations, to grow exponentially.