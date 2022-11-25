A Seattle Thanksgiving weekend tradition and the Pacific Northwest’s oldest marathon returns Saturday, shutting more than two dozen roads near the University of Washington between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Drivers, bicyclists and bus riders can expect morning detours in the University District, Montlake and Eastlake neighborhoods, but there should be virtually no impact on crosstown and regional travelers.

The 2022 Amica Insurance Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon begin and ends at Husky Stadium, proceeding into the Interstate 5 express lanes, which will close for 2 ½ hours until 8:30 a.m.

The course continues into northbound Eastlake Avenue East, along with side streets, Lake Washington Boulevard East, and a climb through sinuous Interlake Boulevard East. Runners will cross the Highway 520 bridge on the walk-bike lane and by 12:15 p.m. will return to the UW and Burke-Gilman Trail.

This year’s Apple Cup football game between UW Huskies and the Washington State University Cougars is in Pullman on Saturday night, so there’s no conflict between football crowds and marathoners.

Advertising

To see a route map, go to seattlemarathon.org. For a list of road closures and maps for parking and ride-share drop-offs, go to seattlemarathon.org/traffic-transportation.

The weather

Although Saturday will be mostly cloudy, marathon runners can expect to stay dry.

The rain will pick up again Saturday night and into Sunday morning, along with gusty winds, according to Dev McMillian, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Where to park

Marathon officials suggest parking in the vast E1 lot north of Husky Stadium. The E19 lot next to the stadium will be closed. There are designated areas to be dropped off and picked up by app-based ride shares.

Bike corrals will also be available. One-way shuttle buses from the Westin Hotel will transport guests to Husky Stadium on Saturday at 30-minute intervals from 4 to 6 a.m.

Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom contributed to this article.