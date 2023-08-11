Buoyed by Taylor Swift concert fans, Sound Transit light-rail trains carried 126,000 and 136,800 passengers on July 22 and 23 respectively, smashing records from before the pandemic.

Those were only two of 12 days last month exceeding 100,000 passengers, as the overall post-pandemic return of commuters and tourists has steadily grown this summer, in addition to the draw of some big events.

Public transit not only carried Swifties until the late hours after two concerts but also attendees of sold-out Mariners games against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Capitol Hill Block Party and the Bite of Seattle on the same weekend. Several days earlier, 115,600 people boarded light rail for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11, sinking the previous record of 108,500 on Oct. 3, 2019.

These volumes are as high as freeway traffic counts. Full trains show travelers and taxpayers getting a return for the Puget Sound region’s massive transit investment — some $5 billion in local and federal funds from 2003-2021 to create the 24-mile 1 Line from Northgate to downtown and Angle Lake.

King County Metro Transit buses hauled an unusually high 498,000 people that same weekend, including special concert shuttles, the county announced Friday.

It’s not just event crowds but everyday clientele filling the railcars, said Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher.

Amazon called people back to offices three days per week in May, while other employers have reestablished downtown work. In recent weeks, several RapidRide trips from West Seattle served 75 riders at peak times, slowed by growing car traffic. Light rail is typically standing room only from Northgate Station to U District Station, Gallagher said.

Tourism is booming. And the opening of three north Seattle stations on Oct. 2, 2021, made the line practical for more riders, especially students and staff at the University of Washington.

Light rail exceeded 119,000 riders on Friday, July 21. Normal volumes are around 80,000, which declined by half during the pandemic.

Since this March, total boardings grew 2% to 5% per month to reach 81,375 average daily trips in June, with July sure to be higher.

Information about fare income wasn’t immediately available. Passenger counts are based on light scanners inside buses and trains, providing data that’s independent of ORCA card taps, pass sales or farebox money.

The likely next light-rail routes to open are a limited Bellevue starter line in spring 2024, followed by the Northgate-to-Lynnwood extension in fall 2024.