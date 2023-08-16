Light-rail service is delayed by about 30 minutes due to a signal issue, Sound Transit said shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Service on the 1 Line was already reduced this week as crews work on replacing a rail at Royal Brougham Way north of Stadium Station. Through Sunday, trains will share one track at Westlake, University Street, International District/Chinatown and Stadium stations. All passengers traveling through Pioneer Square have to transfer to the opposite platform to continue their ride.

Additional information about Wednesday’s delay was not immediately available.