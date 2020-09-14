Seattle’s bridge-maintenance spending, which averages $6.6 million per year, is inadequate and a reason why “the condition of the city’s bridges has worsened over the last ten years,” says a new audit report released Monday.

Alex Pedersen, who heads the City Council’s Transportation and Utilities Committee, says he hopes his colleagues keep that in mind when Mayor Jenny Durkan releases her 2021 budget proposal in two weeks.

“They need to look at the entire budget and get back to the basics. That includes bridges. The West Seattle Bridge is a wakeup call,” said Pedersen, who requested the audit. “I think we need to move the needle in the right direction. We should be adding funds.”

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the concrete span March 23 because several shear cracks — discovered in 2013 — suddenly accelerated to create a potential risk of collapse. Repairs to stabilize the bridge are underway, and it may be able to reopen by 2022.

Besides the cracked West Seattle bridge, the city strives to keep operating a trio of century-old drawbridges over the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

Long before that bridge closure, SDOT roadway structures director Matt Donahue told The Seattle Times that the city was underinvesting in bridge maintenance. Monday’s audit cites a “conservative” SDOT estimate that $34 million a year should be invested to maintain older bridges.

Auditors dredged up an obscure but longstanding problem: Some 20% of SDOT bridge maintenance staff time was spent on “reimbursable work” for other city divisions, to supplement the city budget. That means bridge workers might avoid a multiday, complicated bridge project to create schedule flexibility.

Property-tax funds are being spent this year to rebuild a rotted Fairview Avenue timber-piled bridge near South Lake Union. The city will soon open the Lander Street Overpass above train tracks in Sodo.

By “back to basics,” Pedersen brought up the Central City Connector streetcar, whose costs have reached $210 million, as a place SDOT could trim spending and apply dollars to bridge work. Supporters pointed to the prospective 20,000 daily riders, in boom times, as a reason to add rails on First Avenue.

The five audit writers considered data on 77 bridges, listings in the National Bridge Inventory and interviews with SDOT and Federal Highway Administration officials.

Only 29% of Seattle bridges are considered in “good” condition compared to 38% in 2010, a rate comparable to Chicago or Minneapolis, the audit says.

The University Bridge, which carries 36,000 vehicles daily, is considered poor, while the West Seattle Bridge, which carries 108,000 daily vehicles, was rated fair before the crack emergency.

SDOT said in a letter that it concurs with the audit and will make adjustments to more closely monitor bridge conditions. Director Sam Zimbabwe said the West Seattle Bridge closure does not “appear to be the result of any deficiency in our bridge maintenance program.”

Pedersen said while he can’t be certain tight budgets played a role in the West Seattle crisis, there’s a definite relationship between money and bridge preservation.