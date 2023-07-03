The city of Seattle announced plans Monday for a roughly half-mile-long, two-way bike lane along Alaskan Way, a major step toward connecting the city’s new waterfront with its prized sculpture park and Elliott Bay Trail to the north.

The announcement is the product of talks that have drawn out for more than a year among the city, the Port of Seattle and bike advocates. Finding agreement has been stalled by competing demands that the trail function smoothly and safely for cyclists while avoiding conflict with cruise passengers, who fill the area near Pier 66 around 100 times a year.

The lane, which the city said is 30% of the final design, will rely on bollards — heavy metal posts — that can be removed and replaced during and after cruise loading times. For most of the time, bicyclists heading north or south will ride along the west side of the street nearest the water. This was a major priority for bike advocates because the new waterfront bike lane and the Elliott Bay Trail are on that side.

The Port, however, raised concerns about a continuous west-side bike lane because it would cut through the area where hundreds of people, along with their luggage, gather as they’re loading and unloading from the cruise ships at Bell Harbor.

To try to satisfy the Port’s worries, during loading times the lane will detour to the east side, where there will be another new, two-way bike lane, from Blanchard Street to Wall Street.

“I believe that it’s a compromise that meets the needs of all the users in that space and it’s a bike lane that can get built,” said Lee Lambert, executive director of the Cascade Bicycle Club.

The goal is to open the lane some time in 2024.

Port Commissioner Fred Felleman said Friday he was waiting to see the city’s designs before commenting. In previous interviews he said he wanted a better understanding of traffic patterns on that section since the new Elliott Way near Pike Place Market opened.

“We are on record not supporting permanent alterations of the curb until we have a better understanding of the new normal following the opening of Elliot Way,” he said. “The goal is for adaptive management to see how best to meet various needs.”

The four-lane stretch of Alaskan Way between Virginia Street near the aquarium and Broad Street to the north is a stark contrast to the glitz and glamour of its neighbors on either side — the celebrated sculpture park on one end and a $750 million waterfront that will be finished in 2025 on the other.

The implications for the untouched roadway are more than aesthetic. The Elliott Bay Trail on one end is among the city’s most popular paths for commuters and tourists. When the waterfront and its new two-lane bike lane are completed on the other end, riders looking to travel between the two major attractions are likely to find themselves either sharing a busy roadway or swerving past pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The city, the Port and bike advocates have long agreed that it makes sense to build a connecting bike lane. But early designs showed a permanent east side detour, a nonstarter for people in the bike world who said forcing riders to cross one way and then back the other would create more opportunities for crashes while incentivizing people to unsafely bypass the lane entirely.

Seattle agreed to revisit the plans, but talks with the Port went on for months without any news.

Following advocacy from Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, the Port said in May it supported the idea of a west-side bike lane with a temporary detour.

The issue was how to build it so it was robust enough to protect riders from cars but adaptable enough that it could be shifted during cruise loading hours.

Under the designs announced by the Seattle Department of Transportation Monday, the lane will traverse along a slightly elevated curb on the west side of Alaskan Way, through what is currently a loading zone. Flanking both sides of the lane will be two sets of bollards, one permanent, the other removable. When a cruise ship is docked, crews will remove the bollards closest to the street so cars and trucks can park and unload.

Additionally, SDOT will reduce the number of lanes in this section from four down to two, creating more space for the bike lanes and loading and unloading.

More design work is to come, which will answer some of the technical details such as how far apart the bollards will be.