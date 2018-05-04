Colman Dock has reopened to walk-on passengers and drivers, after a suspicious object caused a one-hour evacuation from the downtown Seattle ferry terminal, affecting hundreds of people.

Service resumed a few minutes before 6 p.m., after police and state troopers investigated what ferry spokesman Ian Sterling calls “a big box.”

Law enforcement officers focused on a plywood box about 30 inches tall, on a rolling dolly. It was padlocked and appears to be a tool container, said a ferry user who witnessed the response.

However, state troopers initially believe, based on reviewing video footage, that the box wasn’t left there by a worker at WSF’s own Colman Dock replacement project, said Sterling. Therefore, the State Patrol treated it as suspicious.

Ferry staff announced the announced the shutdown via Twitter at 5 p.m., and it ended at 5:57 p.m.

State ferries that were held in Puget Sound, or at Bainbridge Island, resumed service. Some customers — including Seattle Mariners baseball fans — were delayed as long as two hours before leaving the western shore toward Seattle. Ferry crews will work at normal frequency and try to catch up with the schedules, Sterling said.

Kitsap Transit has cancelled Friday evening’s fast-ferry passenger boat, while King County Water Taxi restarted its sailings to Vashon Island and West Seattle around 6:25 p.m.

Pedestrians and traffic were stopped under the Alaskan Way Viaduct at Yesler Way, rather than cross into the ferry terminal, according to a photo by David Cole, an architect who works nearby.

“It’s definitely not a panic,” said Jesse Nichols, who was diverted off a passenger-loading walkway and missed his 4:45 p.m. boat to Bainbridge. Hundreds of people were milling around, mostly apathetic about the bomb threat, he said. “Maybe everybody seems a little annoyed.” Nichols said he would wait out the delay by meeting co-workers for a beer in a pub.

Seattle police say their detectives joined Washington State Patrol in the response. State troopers and bomb-sniffing dogs routinely check arriving ferry traffic, part of beefed-up security since the New York City terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Last Dec. 26, law-enforcement agencies closed the dock for 35 minutes because of an unmarked package — that turned out to be a holiday fruitcake somebody abandoned beneath a WSF-installed Christmas tree.