Colman Dock has reopened to walk-on passengers and drivers, after a suspicious object caused a one-hour evacuation from the downtown Seattle ferry terminal, affecting hundreds of people.

Service resumed a few minutes before 6 p.m., tweeted Seattle police, who assisted state troopers in checking what ferry spokesman Ian Sterling calls “a big box.”

Law enforcement officers focused on a plywood, padlocked box about 30 inches high, on “a rolling dolly.” It appears to be a tool container, said a ferry user who witnessed the initial response.

However, state troopers believe, based on reviewing video footage, that the box wasn’t brought by a worker from WSF’s own Colman Dock expansion project, said Sterling. Therefore, the State Patrol treated it as suspicious.

Ferry staff announced the announced the shutdown via Twitter at 5 p.m., and it ended at 5:57 p.m.

State ferries that were held in Puget Sound, or at Bainbridge Island, will resume running. Ferry crews will operate at normal frequency and try to catch up with schedules, Sterling said. No state service is to be canceled altogether.

Kitsap Transit suspended its Bremerton service, and King County halted trips serving Vashon Island and West Seattle, during the bomb scare.

Pedestrians and traffic were stopped under the Alaskan Way Viaduct at Yesler Way, rather than cross into the ferry terminal, according to a photo by David Cole, an architect who works nearby.

“It’s definitely not a panic,” said Jesse Nichols, who was diverted off a passenger-loading walkway and missed his 4:45 p.m. boat to Bainbridge. Hundreds of people were milling around, mostly apathetic about the bomb threat, he said. “Maybe everybody seems a little annoyed.” Nichols said he would wait out the delay by meeting co-workers for a beer in a pub.

Seattle police say their detectives joined Washington State Patrol in the response. State troopers and bomb-sniffing dogs routinely check arriving ferry traffic, part of beefed-up security since the New York City terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Last Dec. 26, law-enforcement agencies closed the dock for 35 minutes because of an unmarked package — that turned out to be a holiday fruitcake somebody abandoned beneath a WSF-installed Christmas tree.