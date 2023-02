A Wednesday morning multivehicle collision is blocking two southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The two left lanes reopened, though there was a 4-mile-long backup, WSDOT said about 9:20 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays on southbound I-5 and seek alternate routes. The southbound I-5 mainline lanes are less crowded and a good alternate route for now, the department said.