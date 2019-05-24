Charging drivers to enter downtown Seattle could ease traffic and curb emissions, but without the proper safeguards also could hit people of color and people with low incomes particularly hard, according to a new outside consultant’s report released Thursday by the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

The report does not lay out a policy for Seattle, including how much drivers might have to pay, when or where.

Instead, a series of white papers explains what other cities have done, broad effects various policies might have, how to lessen impacts to people with low incomes and how to communicate a new pricing system to the public.

“Congestion pricing is based on the idea that traffic congestion comes with high costs to society and to individuals in the form of air and climate pollution, traffic collisions, slower commutes, and lower economic productivity,” the consultants wrote. Tolls can push some drivers to change how or when they travel.

In 2021, New York will become the first American city to implement congestion pricing, charging to enter certain parts of Manhattan and using most of the money for transit. Stockholm, London and Milan have congestion pricing programs.

Each city has seen fewer vehicle trips, reduced carbon emissions and lower travel times, the report found. Revenues have “almost exclusively” gone to transit or other ways to get around. London, for example, added 300 buses ahead of charging congestion pricing, according to the report.

Facing the Seattle Squeeze and the climate crisis, Mayor Jenny Durkan has said she hopes to implement congestion pricing within her first term.

But the new report is nearly four months late and signals an extensive process to come.

Seattle agreed to pay the consulting firm Nelson\Nygaard up to $200,000 for the study, which was originally due Feb. 4.

In response to a public-records request from The Seattle Times, the SDOT said in late March the report was not finished and could not provide an estimated completion date. In April, the mayor’s office said it was awaiting more information about the policy’s possible effects on people of color. In response to another records request, the SDOT said it was expected to release the report last week but did not.

Congestion pricing would have to pass a public vote, and the city should expect to face skeptical residents, the consultants warned. Public support for congestion pricing is likely to fall the closer the city gets to implementing it and rise after it’s in place, the report said.

A December Seattle Times poll found 70% of respondents opposed charging a toll to go into downtown “as a way to reduce congestion and raise money for transit.”

SDOT now plans to “build a pricing model” to “estimate the magnitude of impacts and benefits on specific areas and communities,” the agency said in an online post Thursday.

The report includes nearly a dozen possible policies, ranging from charging for parking to a fossil fuel-free zone.

SDOT said in the report it’s most likely to consider four possible policies: Cordon pricing, which essentially draws a line around an area of the city and charges drivers who cross the boundary; area pricing, which charges drivers for crossing the boundary and for driving within the boundary; a road-usage charge, in which drivers pay per mile; and fleet pricing, which charges specific vehicle types like delivery trucks or ride-hailing cars.

Durkan’s office has drafted a proposal to tax Uber and Lyft trips, but has not yet formally proposed the policy. That strategy could be logistically easier to implement than charging all private vehicles, but charges likely would be passed on to consumers, the report said.

At least 13% of regional drivers would be affected by a downtown Seattle pricing scheme, the report authors estimated. Although that group of commuters includes “many fewer” people of color than white people, about the same percentage of people of color and white people would be affected by the pricing program.

“A pricing program must be designed to address potential disparate impacts,” the consultants wrote. Charging drivers to drive in the center city on weekdays could reduce vehicle miles traveled by 14% to 23% from today and cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 6% to 10% from today, the report said.

Congestion in Seattle is driven by the concentration of jobs in the center of the city, the consultants wrote. Each day, about 250,000 people travel to or through central Seattle.

Meanwhile, data comparing income, vehicle ownership and transit service suggests that some people with low incomes north and south of downtown may own cars out of necessity and “therefore may experience greater negative impacts” from policies such as congestion pricing.

To help drivers with lower incomes, the consultants suggest things like discounts based on income and cash payments for those without bank accounts or credit cards as well as better transit service, transit discounts, subsidies for bike and car share, and bike and pedestrian improvements.

Equity in congestion pricing is not just about how drivers are charged, but also how the money is spent, the consultants wrote. Spending the revenue on transit, walking and bike projects would be the most equitable and road expansion the least, according to the report.

“Commutes will only get longer and pollution worse as our city grows unless we take action,” Hester Serebrin, policy director at the Transportation Choices Coalition, said by email.

To come up with a fair congestion-pricing policy, Serebrin said, the city must collect more data about who travels downtown, when and why, and determine the transit service needed to give people a real alternative to driving downtown.

Staff reporter David Gutman contributed to this report.