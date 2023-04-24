Bicycle connections are now simpler in Southwest Seattle, after city workers built a protected lane over the weekend between the lower West Seattle Bridge and the Duwamish Longhouse.

The new 0.6-mile route replaces one general traffic lane of West Marginal Way Southwest with waist-high concrete dividers for the two-way bike lane, along with yellow-and-black striped steel attenuators that prevent drivers from impaling their cars.

The bike lane ends at the Duwamish Longhouse pedestrian-activated traffic signal, where riders cross West Marginal and continue by paved trail past the Herring’s House and he?apus rivershore parks, toward the First Avenue South Bridge and South Park neighborhood. Going the other way, it fills a missing link from the city’s South End to West Seattle destinations like Alki Beach.

Cyclists formerly rode on back streets and sidewalks through the commercial neighborhood.

“People have been waiting for the bike lane, so it’s exciting we’re able to provide connectivity for people in West Seattle to bike safely,” said Mariam Ali, spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Transportation.

About 125 people per day walk and cycle there, a figure that’s expected to double with a better bike lane, she said.

SDOT crews still need to do some striping and barrier work that may block the new lane this weekend, she said. The project cost is around $100,000. Additional signs, pavement markings, and vegetation trimming are planned south of the longhouse, where the riverside trail crosses train tracks and industrial driveways.

When outreach began in early 2021, the plan to repurpose one of two southbound lanes provoked a backlash from freight interests. The five-lane road is officially a major truck route, and the March 2020 repair closure of the high rise West Seattle Bridge caused traffic to more than double, along with peak-time congestion when commuters and visitors detoured using West Marginal.

The SDOT and walk-bike advocates replied the right southbound lane was surplus, because there was already just a single southbound lane under the bridge, and also alongside the longhouse after a city traffic-calming project in 2019. Drivers have been misusing the fragmentary right lane to weave, speed, then dart into the main lane just before the longhouse.

SDOT decided to wait until after the high rise bridge reopened in September 2022 — which relieved congestion and controversy — and improved its barrier plan from weak plastic flexposts to concrete dividers.

“We’re serving up Jersey barriers for Earth Day,” SDOT director Greg Spotts tweeted when he visited the site Saturday. They’re a necessity in this 30 mph zone where vehicles routinely go 40 mph or 50 mph. Existing vehicle access is maintained for side streets, and the two-way center left turn lane remains.