The city would also significantly increase the fees that bike-share companies pay to use streets and sidewalks, and conduct audits to ensure bikes are parked correctly.

Seattle’s bike-share program could soon double in size, with up to 20,000 bikes in the city, under new proposed regulations for the program.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) proposal would allow four private bike-share companies to operate in the city, with each offering up to 5,000 bikes.

Each company would pay a $250,000 annual fee — which amounts to $50 per allowed bike — for a permit allowing operate on city streets and sidewalks.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

Currently the city charges just $15 per bike plus about an $1,800 administrative fee.

The city would use 60 percent of the permit money on administrative costs to oversee the system — including ongoing evaluation, data collection and semiannual audits of the companies to ensure that bikes are parked correctly.

The city would use 40 percent of the permit money to build 150 to 200 bike-parking corrals like the five painted corrals currently in Ballard.

The corrals would be spread throughout the city and would mostly be in-street space at intersections — in the 20 to 30 feet closest to a stop sign or crosswalk where parking is forbidden. The corrals would be marked with paint and bike symbols or signage, and would have a couple bike racks for regular bikes as well as open space meant for bike-share bikes, SDOT officials said.

Locations would be chosen based on high demand, proximity to transit stops and with an eye toward equitable placement throughout the city.

Currently three companies — LimeBike, ofo and Spin — with about 10,000 total bikes operate throughout the city under a pilot program that’s been going on for a year. All three have at least expressed interest in continuing to operate in Seattle once a permanent program is in place, according to SDOT.

The bikes were used an average of about 7,000 times a day in May and June.

SDOT has been working for months to write the proposed regulations, and other cities have been eyeing Seattle’s progress in regulating an industry that didn’t exist in the United States just one year ago.

Even before the regulations’ official release, ofo was pushing back on the fee increase.

“These excessive fees, the highest in the country, would be a step backward in reducing carbon emissions by severely limiting access to greener, more affordable transportation,” said Lina Feng, general manager of ofo Seattle.

Mayor Jenny Durkan was briefed on the proposed regulations and personally signed off, SDOT said. SDOT will present the proposal to the City Council’s transportation committee on Tuesday and the full City Council could approve the regulations as soon as July 23.

In total, five to 10 companies have expressed interest in operating in Seattle, Joel Miller, the city’s bike-share program manager, said.

The city will ask prospective companies to submit proposals on how they plan to comply with the city’s goals on rider behavior — including helmet use — and proper parking. The city will also require that bikes be “rebalanced” so that they’re distributed equitably around the city, Miller said.

The city will then rate those plans as it chooses which four applications to accept.

By far the biggest complaint about the bike shares over the past year has been improperly parked bikes, Miller said.

“We need to have a much more proactive compliance and enforcement program,” he said.

Currently, if a bike is misparked, for instance blocking a sidewalk or a curb ramp, the recourse is to call the company and complain. The company is then supposed to fix it within two hours. But if you’re in a wheelchair and a bike is blocking a ramp, that doesn’t do you any good.

Miller said companies would have to have less than a certain percentage of bikes misparked — he mentioned 4 percent or less, but it’s not set in stone yet — and they would be checked with compliance audits. If the companies fail to meet those goals, they would be punished, potentially with reductions in fleet size.

The punishments would be “steep enough so that it’s more painful for the company to not comply than to comply,” Miller said. “They’re going to have to put in some new mechanisms.”

How the companies meet those requirements will be up to them.