Interim Director Goran Sparrman will continue to lead the agency through the end of August, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced. He's had the job since the previous director, Scott Kubly, left in December.

The city of Seattle has launched a national search to find a permanent director for the Seattle Department of Transportation, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday.

Goran Sparrman, who has been running SDOT on an interim basis, will continue in his role through the end of August, Durkan said.

Sparrman took over from former SDOT Director Scott Kubly, who left in December in a “mutual decision,” soon after Durkan took office. Sparrman had also been interim director in 2014 and was deputy director of the agency before that.

Durkan’s office set up a public survey to gather input on what people would like to see in the agency’s next director. The city will hire a national search firm next month and then launch a committee to review applicants and recommend finalists, Durkan’s office said.

Sparrman also announced a reshuffling of the agency’s internal structure, with new roles for several senior leaders.

“The interim director believes the former structure placed SDOT executives in leadership roles that weren’t complementary to their skills and talents,” spokeswoman Mafara Hobson said, “while the new structure better aligns senior leadership to more appropriate functions and organizational teams.”

The mayor praised Sparrman for working “with the utmost accountability and transparency.”

Since Sparrman took over, the agency has been trying to keep up with ambitious projects and overly optimistic promises from the previous administration. Durkan halted work on the First Avenue streetcar project after The Seattle Times reported that SDOT may have undersold the costs of running the new system by as much as 50 percent. Durkan will likely make a decision on the project’s future next month.

And the 2015 Move Seattle transportation levy, the largest in the city’s history, won’t be able to deliver all the projects that were promised, SDOT recently said, as project costs are more than anticipated.

“With a number of significant projects in the pipeline our next SDOT leader must be ready to deliver on investments and protect taxpayer dollars,” Durkan said in a prepared statement. “Our residents and businesses expect our officials to make progress and deliver results, and this administration will continue to be accountable to the people we serve.”

Staff writer Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.