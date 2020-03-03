Seattle-area transit officials have sought to reassure passengers with promises of more-frequent sanitizing work in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but as of Tuesday afternoon they had not released specific plans.

Some three-quarters of a million people per day ride with eight agencies in the central Puget Sound region, one of many public spaces where viruses might be transmitted. People should avoid riding when they feel flu or cold symptoms, health officials say, and people should avoid touching their face and should wash their hands before and after each trip.

King County Metro’s longtime practice is to disinfect surfaces once every 30 days, while performing other deep-cleaning, such as scrubbing bus windows and floors.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Monday on Twitter there will be more cleaning of “high-touch” areas such as buttons, pull cords and rails.

However, the agency has not yet released specifics nor has it pinpointed the cost or funding source for more work. A spokesperson said more details may be coming later Tuesday afternoon.

“We are working to determine what staff, resources and funding we have available,” Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer wrote in an email Monday evening.

Buses receive daily sweeps to remove trash, stains and spills, Constantine said. A giant vacuum fastened to the front door sucks everything from dust to candy wrappers into a disposal bin.

Similarly, Sound Transit said workers will perform additional sanitizing, but as of Tuesday afternoon could not give specifics.

“Since we’re dealing with four different agencies that maintain our vehicles, we don’t have all the details that you’re looking for just yet,” said Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher. “We really don’t have more to share at this time.”

Snohomish County-based Community Transit already sanitizes bus handrails and non-fabric seat parts weekly with Lysol, and talks were underway Tuesday about possible daily sanitizing, said spokeswoman Nashika Stanbro. Officials are determining the costs and whether cleaning contractors can squeeze in that work in addition to the usual sweeping and spill removal.

Workers at the Seattle Center Monorail wipe down surfaces daily with disinfectants, General Manager Megan Ching said.

More than 20 people in King and Snohomish counties had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus officially known as SARS-CoV-2. Nine people have died.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 587, which represents Metro operating and maintenance workers, did not respond to requests for comment.

Nationally the union was working to write coronavirus-related guidance for transit workers “post haste,” said Brian Sherlock, ATU safety specialist in Washington, D.C.

“We’ve been kind of watching it,” he said.

Sherlock called on the industry to remedy poor bus ventilation, which contributes to elevated illness and asthma among transit drivers. Air filters in buses are rarely changed, he said, and typical circulation pushes stale air and sometimes exhaust from the back to front. Ultraviolet light should be installed within bus filtration systems to kill viruses, he said.

Some transit providers are taking immediate steps.

New York Metropolitan Transit Authority reported that it disinfected 427 subway stations, 1,905 train cars and 1,974 buses Monday night. The agency also said it hasn’t detected any loss of ridership. New York has reported two cases of COVID-19.

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has organized a coronavirus webinar Thursday. As a role model, APTA cites San Diego, which says it daily wipes 53 bus and trolley stations to disinfect ticket machines and kiosks.

Singapore is spraying airport areas and public handrails, in escalators and trolleys, as often as four times a day with ammonium chloride, the Straits Times reported.

Even if surfaces are sanitized, they can soon be contaminated when passengers begin to board again, Metro points out.

It’s difficult to isolate public transit’s impact on the spread of epidemics.

Research in 2011 found that in a hypothetical model measuring the spread of an influenza epidemic in New York City, only 4% to 5% would occur on the subway. People would be more likely to get infected in households, schools and in other community spaces like bars and restaurants.

In an employee newsletter last weekend, Metro General Manager Rob Gannon encouraged transit workers to clean frequently touched areas with household cleaners. Some bus drivers already do so.

Riders who see a specific hazard are encouraged to tell the transit operator first. Passengers may also call Metro customer service offices at 206-553-3000 or Sound Transit’s security office at 260-398-5268.

Metro will immediately pull buses out of service for cleaning if a passenger reports an unsanitary condition, Constantine said.

Even if vehicles were wiped down daily, that might not prevent exposure to the virus.

Even the ordinary flu can linger in air droplets for hours, and a recent study of coronaviruses, for the Journal of Hospital Infection, suggests they can linger on surfaces for a few days in medical settings. The journal found that a hydrogen peroxide solution can disinfect contaminated areas.

Health officials have also recommended social-distancing measures, such as avoiding close contact with people experiencing flu-like symptoms — a difficult task on crowded buses and trains.

As with other public places, the onus is mainly on passengers to safeguard themselves. “It’s not rude to get up and move if you need to,” Sound Transit advises.