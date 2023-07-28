This weekend will not have Taylor Swift, or Capitol Hill Block Party, or Bite of Seattle, or the seemingly endless list of summer activities we saw last weekend — but it will still be busy on Seattle roads.

Drivers should expect delays in the city all weekend, as residents flock to sporting events, concerts and parades and as several transportation projects continue across Seattle.

Sporting events, concerts and construction oh my!⚽️🎤🚧



It's a busy weekend with work on SR 530, I-5, I-405 and SR 167 just to name a few.



Make sure to check out our paint map to help you get through the weekend and our travel map for more: https://t.co/TX40MU58IN pic.twitter.com/0XVTagoDZ7 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 27, 2023

OL Reign will play the San Diego Wave at 7 p.m. Friday at Lumen Field before the Sounders face off against Monterrey at 6 p.m. Sunday on the same turf.

The Seafair Torchlight Parade will meander through Westlake Center on Saturday. The parade starts at 3 p.m. but festivities will begin as early as 1 p.m.

Alicia Keys performs at 8 p.m. Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. The Seattle Center Monorail operates until 11 p.m. summer weekends.

Meanwhile, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will set their sights on Interstate 5, closing southbound lanes Friday night and northbound lanes Saturday night.

Southbound I-5 will close 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday from the Stewart Street offramp to the Spring Street onramp. WSDOT tunnel maintenance crews plan to test fire suppression systems under the Seattle Convention Center during the closure.

The onramps to Mercer Street and the Yale Avenue and Howell Street exit will be closed, as well as the offramps to Union Street and James Street.

The Stewart Street offramp and the onramps to Spring Street, James Street and the Edgar Martinez Drive and Interstate 90 exit will remain open.

Then, northbound I-5 will close 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday between I-90 and Olive Way. WSDOT crews will return to a project to expand northbound Interstate 5 near Seneca Street, working on the final stages of creating a third through lane for the northbound mainline lanes.

Northbound drivers will need to take either the express lanes (no downtown exits will be open) or use the I-90 exit to Rainier/Boren avenues.

The I-90 offramps to northbound I-5, the Dearborn, Cherry and University Street onramps and the offramps to Olive Way, Dearborn, James, Madison, Seneca and Mercer Street will all be closed.

The Olive Way and Mercer Street onramps will remain open.

The I-5 express lanes will be open overnight southbound Friday and northbound Saturday. The Highway 99 tunnel will also be open both nights.

If you want to avoid it all, there is no major construction scheduled for Interstate 405 this weekend. However, the I-405 offramp to Northeast 44th Street (and Northeast 44th street over I-405) will be closed 10 p.m. Friday to 4:30 a.m. Monday in Renton.

Further south, WSDOT crews will reduce southbound Highway 167 to one lane 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Fourth Avenue North and the Highway 516 and Willis Street exit in Kent.

“Just remember, traveling during the day? Should be OK. Traveling late at night? Won’t be a delight if you don’t plan ahead and give yourself extra travel time,” WSDOT said on Reddit.