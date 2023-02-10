Motorists from Seattle to Everett need to take it slow the next few days, when construction causes awkward merges and closures.

The tightest location is probably northbound Interstate 5 in Everett, where pavement grinding will close three lanes from Lowell Road to the Snohomish River from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The operation will resume overnight Tuesday through Thursday, then again during the nights Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 26-March 2.

Two lanes will be repaired, but the Washington State Department of Transportation will close three lanes, in accordance with the department’s recent initiative to protect workers from careless drivers with a one-lane safety buffer.

The relatively early 8 p.m. start time will likely create traffic jams, with only one through lane available through the 3-mile work zone.

Contractors will apply diamond-tipped grinders to old concrete panels, to match the smoothness of 200 new panels installed since fall 2022.

Before that, some weekend disruptions:

Southbound I-5’s off ramp to Mercer Street in Seattle will close for 46 hours between 4 a.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are building a retaining wall, to go with a future bus-carpool lane linking Highway 520 to South Lake Union via the I-5 express lanes. WSDOT will briefly reopen the lanes Saturday night between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. so drivers can reach Climate Pledge Arena for the JJ Lin concert.

Eastbound Highway 520 will close 12 hours from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, all the way from I-5 across Lake Washington to the Eastside, while concrete is poured to build the Montlake interchange lid.

Two lanes of westbound I-90 approaching Issaquah will close from 7 p.m. Saturday to about 5 a.m. Sunday, for maintenance.

As an early warning, northbound I-5’s mainline will close near the Sodo stadiums for lane restriping, from midnight Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, and again the next evening, depending on weather. The express lanes will remain open for drivers to bypass downtown. Other drivers will be detoured into I-90 or Edgar Martinez Drive South.

Drivers are advised to consult the WSDOT app, the Highway 520 Twitter account or weekly travel planning homepage.