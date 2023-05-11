If you’re looking to hike one of the Seattle area’s most popular day hikes this summer but you don’t have a car, you’re in luck.

King County’s weekend and holiday transit-to-trails service, Trailhead Direct, will return Saturday and run through Sept. 4.

Trailhead Direct coaches will stop at trailheads near Mount Si, Mount Ténériffe and Little Si, according to King County Metro.

Hikers can catch Trailhead Direct buses — operating with 14 to 32 seats and a rack for either two or three bikes — about every 30 minutes from the Sound Transit Capitol Hill Link station on weekends and designated holidays.

The buses will make additional stops on First Hill, on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle near the University Street Link light rail station, the Eastgate Freeway Station in Bellevue and the North Bend Park-and-Ride.

The 2023 season will include service on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Advertising

For schedules and more information on the route, visit the Trailhead Direct website at trailheaddirect.org.

The transit-to-trails service demonstrates the value of “making outdoor recreation more equitable, cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and reducing the number of cars at popular trailheads,” said Warren Jimenez, a director at King County Parks, in an online news release.

To ride Trailhead Direct, Metro’s standard fares apply and can be paid by ORCA card, Transit Go Mobile ticket or cash with exact change. Fares are $2.75 for adults 19 and older, and $1 for registered seniors, those on Medicare or who are disabled. Hikers ages 18 and younger can ride Trailhead Direct for free.

Passengers can use Metro’s Trip Planner beginning Thursday to find more details about transit stops, routes and schedules.

Hikers are also advised to check trail conditions and to make sure a route is open before making plans.

Advertising

A historically early heat wave is forecast through Monday across Western Washington. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s and possibly even the 90s, according to the National Weather Service, so hikers should be prepared.

Trailhead Direct launched in 2017 in response to overcrowding at popular trailhead parking lots over spring, summer and holiday weekends.

Since launching, passengers have used Trailhead Direct for more than 67,000 hikes, including 11,500 hikes in 2022, according to King County Metro.