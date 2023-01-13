After a three-week closure, the Spokane Street Bridge between West Seattle and Seattle’s industrial district will reopen at 2 p.m. Friday, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced.

The swing bridge, designed to open to boat traffic coming and going from the Duwamish River, will likely operate for several months at a slower pace, with openings taking 10-15 minutes longer than usual, while a damaged hydraulic cylinder receives off-site repairs. The bridge is normally moved by four, 15,000-pound hydraulic cylinders, but crews have re-engineered the span to temporarily function with just three.

The bridge opens as many as 1,500 times a year, according to SDOT.

The lower and smaller of two bridges between downtown and West Seattle is a key passage to freight coming and going from Harbor Island, emergency vehicles and bikers and walkers. During the 2 1/2 year closure of the upper West Seattle Bridge, the route was a lifeline for transit carrying residents of the peninsula into downtown.

While the bridge has been closed, SDOT has set up a network of temporary protected bike lanes along a detour south, over the First Avenue Bridge. SDOT crews will break down the bike lanes on First Avenue South on Saturday. Temporary bike lanes installed on West Marginal Way will remain.

During the ice and snowstorm before Christmas, the Spokane Street Bridge lost power. When crews rebooted it with a backup engineer and tried to move the span, it was clear something was broken. One of four cylinders responsible for opening and closing the bridge at a 45-degree angle was found to be leaking fluid.

All four cylinders were due for maintenance work this year and crews had been monitoring the bridge before the storm, but the damage found was considerably worse than they’d previously observed, SDOT said. What caused the new issues is under examination, but seems to be connected to the ice storm.

Last weekend, crews extracted the damaged cylinder over the course of 12 hours with the use of a custom-built crane. They also reprogrammed the bridge’s computer system so it could run on three cylinders. But during testing Monday, they found the hoses and valves running into the cylinders also needed replacing.

Crews also replaced power lines that had been damaged when a conduit flooded and shorted.

Travelers can expect occasional closures of the bridge over the course of this year as the fourth cylinder is replaced and more maintenance is done as part of a rehab of the about 30-year-old structure.