Today is the first commute day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct closed.

Live updates: A ‘Seattle Squeeze’ on first regular commute following Alaskan Way Viaduct closure

In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, a sign overhead advises of an upcoming closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct in Seattle. The double-decker highway along Seattle’s waterfront shut down for good Friday, Jan. 11, ushering in what officials say will be one of the most painful traffic periods in the city’s history. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
We'll be posting live updates during the first regular commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

What you need to know:

5:30 a.m. — Start of the shutdown jam

We’ll be posting live updates during the first regular commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down. Seattle Times journalists will provide coverage from various spots in the city.

We’re compiling experiences from commuters as they move throughout Seattle. Share the story of your commute today by sending an email to trafficlab@seattletimes.com, or by leaving us a voicemail message at 206-464-2003. But please don’t call or text while you’re driving. Washington law forbids almost all use of handheld devices while behind the wheel. Wait until you reach your destination.

Paige Cornwell: 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @pgcornwell.
