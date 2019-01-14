Live updates: A ‘Seattle Squeeze’ on first regular commute following Alaskan Way Viaduct closure

We’ll be posting live updates during the first regular commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down. Seattle Times journalists will provide coverage from various spots in the city.

We’re compiling experiences from commuters as they move throughout Seattle. Share the story of your commute today by sending an email to trafficlab@seattletimes.com, or by leaving us a voicemail message at 206-464-2003. But please don’t call or text while you’re driving. Washington law forbids almost all use of handheld devices while behind the wheel. Wait until you reach your destination.