Live updates: A ‘Seattle Squeeze’ on first regular commute following Alaskan Way Viaduct closure

We'll be posting live updates during the first regular commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down.
What you need to know:
- The Alaskan Way Viaduct closed permanently at 10 p.m. on Friday, beginning the longest highway closure in Seattle history. The viaduct’s 90,000 daily vehicle trips and 30,000 bus riders will be detoured, causing traffic jams that may ripple out from Sodo as far as Woodinville and Auburn. Here are resources to help you navigate the congestion.
- The new Highway 99 tunnel is expected to open sometime during the week of Feb. 4.
- Contractors need these next three weeks to pave ramp connections from Aurora Avenue to the north tunnel portal, and from Sodo Highway 99 to the south portal.
- Here’s what you can expect during the traffic slowdown.
5:30 a.m. — Start of the shutdown jam
