We're posting live updates throughout the first regular commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down. Check here all day for the latest news and information.

What you need to know:

5:25 p.m. — So far, so good on evening commute

Travel times in Seattle and throughout the region remain mostly normal.

Drivers are facing slight delays from Federal Way to Tacoma on I-5, Southcenter to Bellevue on I-405 and Federal Way to Bellevue on I-5 and I-405, though no routes are currently running more than 15 minutes longer than normal travel times, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

For travelers taking the West Seattle Water Taxi, crews are allowing riders to tap their ORCA cards and prepay in order to expedite boarding. The water taxi, which is running an extra boat to allow sailings every 20 minutes, saw high demand Monday morning. The boats carried 1,350 passengers compared to the usual 350.

4:25 p.m. — Traffic picking up in Seattle and a light load on the ferry

Traffic in Seattle is light but starting to pick up on eastbound Mercer Street, southbound I-5 and eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

How was your commute? Let us know. We'd like to hear how your commute went. Email us at trafficlab@seattletimes.com or leave us a voicemail message at 206-464-2003 to tell us.

Washington State Ferries said its 3:50 p.m. sailing from Seattle to Bainbridge was emptier than usual, showing that commuters likely opted to bike, walk or work from home.

3:55 p.m. — More school bus delays

Seattle Public Schools has added two more routes to its list of delays: Route 911 from the Experimental Education Unit (EEU) is running 40 minutes late. Route 651 from Thurgood Marshall is running 15 minutes late.

3:30 p.m. — Delays near Federal Way

Travel times from Federal Way to Seattle and Federal Way to Tacoma are about 10 minutes longer than usual, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A collision on southbound I-5 near Federal Way caused a two-mile backup, but it has now been cleared.

3:20 p.m. — A parking lot miracle

How one commuter survived the first day of the Seattle Squeeze:

3 p.m. — School bus delays as second commute begins

After a mostly smooth morning, the afternoon commute will soon be underway. City engineers are monitoring hot spots for drivers leaving downtown and police will be stationed in areas where general traffic often crowds into the red bus lanes, delaying transit.

Commutes are largely normal so far, with slight delays from Bellevue to Federal Way; Federal Way to Tacoma; and Lynnwood to Seattle, according to WSDOT.

King County Metro warned of possible delays on southbound Interstate 5 from Northgate to Interstate 90.

Several school bus routes are also slightly delayed, according to Seattle Public Schools. Route 149 from Northgate, Route 123 from Loyal Heights, Route 3 from Adams and Route 625 from Fairmount Park are each running 15 to 20 minutes late.

About 16 Seattle Public Schools bus routes posted delays Monday morning, according to the district’s website. Most were under an hour late, an improvement compared to the delays that families experienced last fall at the height of a school-bus driver shortage.

The routes most affected Monday morning — two hours late — were headed to Lawton Elementary School in Magnolia and Greenwood Elementary.

To prevent service disruption, school-bus drivers are starting their shifts 30 minutes earlier during the closure, the district said in December.

How was your commute? Tell us about it at trafficlab@seattletimes.com or by leave us a message at 206-464-2003.

10:45 a.m. — One commute down, several more to go

This concludes our updates from the first commute of the three-week period between the closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct and the opening of the new Highway 99 replacement tunnel.

All in all, traffic was a bit worse than normal, especially in suburbs and early in the commute period, but some areas enjoyed normal flows.

We’ll provide updates during Monday’s evening commute and throughout the next three weeks.

We’re also compiling experiences from commuters as they move throughout the Seattle. If you have a story you would like to share, please send it to trafficlab@seattletimes.com.

10:30 a.m. — “Aquaduct?”

Viaduct dread didn’t seem to make it to the Eastside Monday morning.

At Eastgate Park and Ride, bus commuters were blasé about the shutdown, expecting no impacts, in sharp contrast to the warnings from transportation planners about regional spillover effects.

Commuters lined up. Buses came and went. If anything, volumes seemed lower than usual, with parking spots in Eastgate’s 1,614-car garage still available at 9 a.m. On an average day, the garage is 100 percent filled.

Ashley Kern, who lives about two miles from Eastgate, was waiting for the 212 bus to downtown Seattle, where she works as a medical scribe, at 7 a.m., about 20 minutes earlier than normal.

“Hopefully it’s enough,” she said.

But even that minimal change in schedule was more than most commuters.

“I heard about it, I didn’t think it would affect me,” said Allen Yuan, who commutes from Factoria to the University of Washington. “We’ll see, maybe that’s a mistake.”

It’s unlikely that any commuters – anywhere in the Seattle region – were as serene about the viaduct shutdwon as Andrew Colson, who commutes from Issaquah to Bellevue, via Eastgate.

“Aquaduct?” Colson asked, perplexed. “I don’t know. I never go into Seattle.”

9:20 a.m. — From Seattle Squeeze to traffic breeze

Commute times within Seattle are better than normal, according to the Department of Transportation, while travel times on the Eastside are averaging about 10 minutes longer than usual.

This may be a welcome update, but it doesn’t mean commutes won’t worsen later. Typically, travelers prepare for day one, and then trips get tougher midweek.

On the E Line, an unusually large crowd of people gathered at the 46th Street and Aurora Avenue bus stop, waiting around 8:45 a.m.

But the commute turned out to be remarkably easy. Three E Line buses showed up at the stop at the same time. The result was a bus that was the usual level of very crowded.

The ride to the Denny Way stop also went smoothly, with no long waits in traffic.

Here’s 6th Ave and Battery Street, a spot where @MikeLindblom said to look out for during the viaduct and tunnel closure. It’s clear now, but the evenings are usually when you see backups. https://t.co/MXWfwrAOB2 pic.twitter.com/mVi0aOGTVU — Michelle Baruchman (@mlbaruchman) January 14, 2019

8:45 a.m. — Smooth sailing on the water taxi

Most freeway commutes have subsided to average delays, after taking twice the normal time a few hours earlier.

The King County Water Taxi has been increased to transport nearly 900 passengers per hour, but most of the boats were less than full.

“We’re telling folks, if you miss a vessel, you can see the next vessel,” said Metro spokesman Brent Champaco, standing dockside as lines of 150 or more people formed.

Morale in the lineup seemed high despite freezing temperatures. Vivian Diaz said she normally takes the boat during summers but tried on Monday. “I think it will go great. It’s very efficient,” she said. Her problem was the 18-block uphill walk on the downtown side, she said.

8 a.m. — Smooth sailing on I-5, I-405

At 8 a.m., commute times on Interstate 5 and Interstate 405 are 15 minutes above average, at the most. The highest above-average commutes are Southcenter to Alderwood (67 minutes) and Southcenter to Bellevue (51 minutes).

Fog has developed throughout the Seattle area, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers should turn on low-beam lights and drive slowly, the weather service advises.

A little fog to go along with #SeattleSqueeze as we hit southbound I-5 in Lynnwood. Traffic flow is fine so far as we approach county line. pic.twitter.com/Zhzir5KYdN — John de Leon (@DeLeon_Times) January 14, 2019

7:15 a.m. — Scenes from the water taxi

Water taxis are filling up fast. Some commuters are changing at the last minute from a clogged drive to parking and then taking the water taxi.

About 100 so far lines up for water taxi. One passenger brought a kick-only scooter to go 1.5 miles north on the downtown side. pic.twitter.com/PkwIlocf8o — Mike Lindblom (@MikeLindblom) January 14, 2019

Commute times from south of Seattle continue to be much longer than usual. The drive from SeaTac to Seattle is 42 minutes, which is 15 minutes longer than the average travel time.

6:50 a.m. — West Seattle crash will further snarl traffic

Seattle firefighters are are responding to reports of a one-vehicle rollover crash on West Marginal Way Southwest near Terminal 107 Park. Commuters should expect additional traffic delays on the roadway.

6:50 a.m. — Heavy traffic in West Seattle

The commute from the West Seattle Junction to downtown Seattle on the West Seattle Bridge — a six-mile route — is about 35 minutes.

King County Water Taxi has added the 245-passenger San Juan Clipper on its West Seattle-to-downtown route, to join the 278-passenger Doc Maynard. Basic fare is $5 each way with an adult ORCA card. Boats depart Seacrest Dock next to Marination Ma Kai restaurant, and arrive downtown next to the state ferry terminal.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is at the Seattle Department of Transportation’s operations center.

At @seattledot’s Transportation Operations Center this morning with our team monitoring the first regular commute of the SR 99 closure. Please be patient and safe! #SeattleSqueeze #Realign99 pic.twitter.com/ek3eNX7Xbh — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) January 14, 2019

6:30 a.m. — Shuttles busy on the Eastside, elevator/escalator issues at Westlake

King County Metro runs an on-demand shuttle service on the Eastside, called Ride2, that deposits transit riders at the Eastgate Park and Ride.

Steven, a Ride2 driver, said he normally has a lull at the beginning of his 6 a.m. shift, before riders start calling. But not today.

“People started calling earlier,” he said, and his own drive in from Auburn had more traffic, too.

At the Westlake station in downtown Seattle, three of four escalators and an elevator are out of service at Third Avenue and Pike Street.

6 a.m. — Get ready

Travel times from south of Seattle into the city are already about twice as long as usual, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation. The commute from Federal Way is 61 minutes, from SeaTac 38 minutes and from Renton 39 minutes.

5:30 a.m. — Start of the shutdown jam

We’ll be posting live updates during the first regular commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down. Seattle Times journalists will provide coverage from various spots in the city.

We’re compiling experiences from commuters as they move throughout Seattle. Share the story of your commute today by sending an email to trafficlab@seattletimes.com, or by leaving us a voicemail message at 206-464-2003. But please don’t call or text while you’re driving. Washington law forbids almost all use of handheld devices while behind the wheel. Wait until you reach your destination.