We're posting live updates during the third commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down. Seattle Times journalists will provide coverage from various spots in the city.

What you need to know:

Wednesday, 6 a.m. — Heavy traffic from the south

Travel times are climbing for commutes south of Seattle into the city. The commutes from Federal Way, Renton and SeaTac to Seattle are all at least 10 minutes longer than usual.

Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. — Day 3 of the Seattle Squeeze

Here’s a recap of the past two days.

