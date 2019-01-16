We're posting live updates during the third commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down. Seattle Times journalists will provide coverage from various spots in the city.
What you need to know:
- Seattle is experiencing the longest highway closure in city history. The Alaskan Way Viaduct closed permanently on Friday night, and the new Highway 99 tunnel isn’t expected to open until the week of Feb. 4 after crews pave ramp connections in and out of the tunnel.
- With 90,000 daily vehicle trips and 30,000 bus riders detoured, expect a ripple effect on traffic even beyond the Seattle city limits. Here are resources to help you navigate the congestion.
- Traffic was manageable during Monday’s and Tuesday’s rush hours, but transportation officials warn that longer delays could be in store later this week and for the next two weeks. We have live updates for you below.
Wednesday, 6 a.m. — Heavy traffic from the south
Travel times are climbing for commutes south of Seattle into the city. The commutes from Federal Way, Renton and SeaTac to Seattle are all at least 10 minutes longer than usual.
Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. — Day 3 of the Seattle Squeeze
We’re posting live updates during the third commuting day since the Alaskan Way Viaduct was permanently shut down. Seattle Times journalists will provide coverage from various spots in the city.
Here’s a recap of the past two days.
We’re still compiling experiences from commuters as they move throughout Seattle. Share the story of your commute today by sending an email to trafficlab@seattletimes.com, or by leaving us a voicemail at 206-464-2003. (But please don’t call or write while you’re driving. Washington law forbids almost all use of handheld devices while behind the wheel. Wait until you reach your destination.)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.