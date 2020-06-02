A contract worth $50 million to $150 million awaits an engineering team that can design a replacement for the cracked West Seattle Bridge.

The city on Tuesday issued a request for companies to explain their qualifications and experience to design what could be a 10-year project.

The solicitation calls for “a partial or full replacement of the bridge.” While the major cracks are concentrated in the 590-foot-long mainspan, that central section is fused by concrete and steel to a pair of sidespans, all supported by the same tall columns.

Money hasn’t been identified yet to build a new bridge, or even for engineering work, though the city’s solicitation notice anticipates that federal funding will arrive to accelerate the project.

The solicitation doesn’t mean the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has given up on repairing the existing bridge, said spokesman Ethan Bergerson.

“It’s all about getting ready to go, so that in the event it has to be rebuilt instead of repaired we don’t lose time,” he said.

Radar scans are underway and 75 monitoring devices installed to help consulting engineers judge the bridge’s structural questions, such as whether internal steel has severely corroded. That analysis is due “later this summer,” an SDOT blog post said. The bridge remains at risk of collapse and requires shoring, regardless of whether the agency chooses to reinforce or demolish it.

Even if the bridge can be repaired, SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe has predicted it would be usable for only 10 more years anyway, so the city must plan for a future project. The agency intends to issue a separate contract for any possible repairs, and already hired Wisconsin-based Kraemer North America to stabilize the bridge this year.

SDOT suddenly closed the 36-year-old bridge March 23, after noticing that shear cracks accelerated by about two feet, and one crack grew 4 1/2 feet, over just a couple of weeks. City inspectors first discovered small cracks in 2013, but city officials say the problem appeared manageable through monitoring and epoxy repairs, until a few months ago.

The bridge is the busiest city-owned span, serving 100,000 motorists and trucks, plus 25,000 transit riders, on a typical weekday before the coronavirus outbreak.

The low-rise Spokane Street swing bridge remains open for freight, buses, emergency responders and longshore workers. But the lost seven lanes and resulting four-mile detour are already creating congestion and delays at the crossroads of West Marginal Way Southwest and Highland Park Way Southwest, which leads to the First Avenue South bridge.

Traffic on West Marginal has more than doubled, to 26,000 vehicles per weekday.