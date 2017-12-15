Scott Kubly, the director of Seattle’s transportation department, resigned Friday, about two weeks after new Mayor Jenny Durkan took office. Goran Sparrman, a former deputy director of the city’s transportation department, will run the agency on an interim basis.

Scott Kubly, director of the Seattle Department of Transportation, has resigned and Goran Sparrman, previously a deputy director of SDOT, will become interim director, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Friday.

“In a time of unprecedented growth, Scott set the stage for a significant increase in multimodal investments in our city, which will have an impact for decades to come,” Durkan said.

“Goran is well-respected leader and has immense experience as an engineer, manager, and planner in our region­ — I know he will execute over the months to come on my top transportation priorities.”

Sparrman was previously interim director of SDOT and was also director of transportation for the City of Bellevue.

Kubly, who led the agency since 2014, was recently a finalist to be the city manager of Austin, Texas, but was not chosen for that position.

With oversight over the city’s streets and sidewalks, about 900 full-time employees and an annual budget of well over $400 million, SDOT is one of the most visible and important departments in the city.

Kubly, appointed by former Mayor Ed Murray, had previously served as deputy director of the Chicago Department of Transportation and as an associate director of the Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C.

He has spent his time at SDOT working to make Seattle an easier city for people to get around in without a car. He helped pass the 10-year, $930 million Move Seattle levy, to fund street and sidewalk improvements and safe streets and transit projects.

Seattle, during Kubly’s tenure, has seen continuing declines in rates of drive-alone commuters to booming downtown neighborhoods, with travelers increasingly turning to transit.

“The goal,” Kubly said earlier this year, “is all of the new growth being accommodated by modes other than driving.”

Still, Kubly leaves SDOT at a perilous time. Downtown traffic, already hopelessly congested at times, will get worse in the coming years as a series of megaprojects (mostly not SDOT’s doing) further constrict limited streetspace.

Construction of a new Washington State Convention Center will kick buses out of the downtown bus tunnel. A new streetcar line will tear up First Avenue. Alaskan Way will be rebuilt and the Alaskan Way Viaduct will be torn down. Colman Dock will be rebuilt.

“Our region has been trying to catch up to its transportation needs for decades, and the next few years will be critical for creating more safe, efficient and well-connected transportation choices that make it easier and safer for residents to get around on foot, by bike and via mass transit,” Durkan said.

“With a number of significant projects in the pipeline, the next leader must be well positioned to deliver on investments, improve bus service, effectively implement light rail expansion, and prioritize our maintenance backlog,” she added.

Known during his time in D.C. for his work on streetcar and bike-share projects, Kubly led similar efforts in Seattle. The city has launched construction on a new First Avenue streetcar to connect its two existing lines, in South Lake Union and on First Hill.

That streetcar was one of two projects that Kubly identified as vital when he took over in 2014. The other was opening light rail to the University of Washington, which Sound Transit did last year.

Kubly paid a $5,000 fine for failing to recuse himself on work related Pronto, Seattle’s since-shuttered bike share system. Kubly had previously been president of the private bike share company chosen to run Pronto in Seattle.

But since then, bike share has blossomed in Seattle, as Kubly’s department allowed private, stationless bike-share companies to operate freely on city streets. Those bikes are operating on a trial basis, through July.

While many have praised the bike-share program as a new, low-cost way to get around (and one that the city didn’t have to pay a dime for), others have complained about improperly parked bikes littering the sidewalks. It will be up to Kubly’s successor to propose a permanent solution.