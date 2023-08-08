For the past year, drivers failing to yield to school buses with their stop signs extended have largely gone unpunished in King County.

Cameras, affixed to the sides of the buses since 2017, continue to snap photos of the violators. But lately, no one’s been checking the footage. That means no regular enforcement against one of the biggest threats to students heading back and forth to school and no $500 tickets issued.

That’s because an agreement between school districts and the county to review violations caught on camera expired in August 2022 and a replacement deal has not been struck.

Now, Seattle Public Schools is working with Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison’s office, hoping the city can pick up where the county left off.

In the past six years, hundreds of school buses have been equipped with cameras to capture the license plates of anyone running a stop-paddle, the signal to drivers that students are getting on or off a bus. Rather than relying on nearby police or bus drivers’ ability to jot down a license plate number, the cameras are comprehensive in their ability to document violators. Under a five-year agreement, the $500 tickets would be sent to King County prosecutors and deputies for review before heading out in the mail.

In 2018 and 2019, between 5,000 and 6,000 tickets were issued each year from Seattle Public Schools buses, according to King County data, bringing in $1.9 million in 2018 and $1.4 million in 2019. Those numbers dropped significantly when schools closed for the pandemic, but started to rebound in 2021 and 2022.

Advertising

Marni Campbell, executive director of operations for Seattle Public Schools, says drivers were beginning to get the message. If it prevented a single injury or death, it’s worth it, she said.

In summer 2022, however, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office decided it no longer wanted to provide the review service, citing lack of capacity and a refocusing of priorities.

“The [prosecuting attorney’s office] experienced an increase in violent crime cases — cases that require greater resources and time to resolve,” spokesperson Douglas Wagoner said in an email. “These more serious cases (murder, assaults, etc.) necessitate prioritizing the PAO’s limited resources.”

Campbell said collisions between drivers and students are rare, but that doesn’t mean running a stop paddle isn’t extremely dangerous.

Mary Ellen Russell, chair of the Seattle School Traffic Safety Committee, said, without cameras, it’s unlikely drivers would be caught by a passing officer.

“It’s a very dangerous driver behavior because kids cross the street understanding there’s a stop sign and that everyone will stop,” she said. “This is effectively the only enforcement that exists.”

Advertising

Since the contract’s expiration, Seattle Public Schools has been in talks with the city about replacing enforcement. City Attorney spokesperson Tim Robinson said they’re aiming for a late 2023 or early 2024 start date, with help from the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Municipal Court.

It’s a similar situation as happened earlier this year, when King County said it did not have the resources to prosecute misdemeanor drug possession charges, as defined by the Legislature in the 2023 session. Davison said her office would take up the task, but the Seattle City Council has so far not granted her office that authority.

As in that scenario, the Seattle City Council will need to sign off on the automated enforcement if an agreement is reached between Seattle Public Schools and the City Attorney’s Office.

The money Seattle Public Schools takes in from the violations funds the district’s crossing guard salaries. Those positions are seeing a 40% vacancy rate, said Russell, largely because people who left during the pandemic did not return.