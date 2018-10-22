Washington State Ferries has also canceled its daily round-trip sailing to Sidney, British Columbia, because of the out-of-service boats. The reduced service is expected to be in effect through Nov. 4.
Ferries serving the San Juan Islands are running on reduced schedules and not accepting reservations for the next two weeks, as nearly one-third of Washington State Ferries’ fleet of boats is currently out of service for repairs or maintenance.
Washington State Ferries has also canceled its daily round-trip sailing to Sidney, British Columbia, because of the out-of-service boats.
The reduced service is expected to be in effect through Nov. 4.
The agency has canceled all previously scheduled reservations for San Juan sailings during that period, and all ferries will be filled on a first-come, first served basis.
The agency planned the service reduction for fall, when demand for the ferries slows significantly, said Ian Sterling, a Ferries spokesman.
“We’ve got seven boats out of service, which is a big deal,” Sterling said. “But as we get into the slower season, this is the best option we had.”
Three ferries are serving the San Juans, down from the standard four this time of year. In the fall, there are normally 15 daily sailings leaving Anacortes for the San Juans; with the reduced schedule there will be only 12 sailings on most days.
In total, seven of Washington State Ferries’ 22 boats are out of service, although no routes other than the San Juans are affected.
Four ferries have been out of service for repairs for some time. Those include the Hyak and the Elwha, two super class ferries (the third-biggest class in the fleet, with a capacity of 144 cars) which were built in 1967 and have been out of service for months.
Three other ferries are now out of service for Coast Guard-mandated inspection and maintenance, Sterling said.
