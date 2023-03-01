By
Seattle Times staff reporter

All lanes of North Third Street from Factory Avenue North to Sunset Boulevard North in Renton are closed due to a ruptured water main Wednesday morning, according to Renton police.

Crews are working on repairs.

The closure will last several hours, possibility through the end of the day, the Police Department said on Twitter. 

The geyser was 40-50 feet in the air, according to police.

