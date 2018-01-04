A truck carrying steel plates overturned on Interstate 5 early Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A rollover crash caused a miles-long backup after a box truck carrying steel plates overturned on Interstate 5 early Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident caused the closure of all lanes of southbound Interstate 5, just north of Spokane Street, while authorities worked to remove the truck and debris. No injuries were reported.

As of 8 a.m., a 10.5-mile backup stretched into Shoreline, officials said.