Westbound Highway 522 was backed up about 5 miles Friday morning after a rollover collision near Highway 202 closed lanes in Woodinville.

The left lane has reopened, but travelers should expect long delays, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver in the rolled-over vehicle was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, said WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

Backups extended to Paradise Lake Road around 7 a.m. on Friday.