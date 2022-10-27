The Fourth Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive onramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Seattle is partially blocked Thursday morning due to a semitruck rollover collision, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
WSDOT is advising drivers to use caution in the area and warned the ramp may fully close. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter the ramp will need to be fully blocked when a tow truck arrives.
The driver is OK, Johnson said.
In a photo posted to Twitter, a prop skeleton appeared to be in the passenger seat of the truck. “The #HalloweenProp in the cab is a little shocking,” Johnson wrote.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.