The Fourth Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive onramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Seattle is partially blocked Thursday morning due to a semitruck rollover collision, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

WSDOT is advising drivers to use caution in the area and warned the ramp may fully close. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter the ramp will need to be fully blocked when a tow truck arrives.

Here is a visual of the truck rollover collision on the 4th Avenue South/Edgar Martinez Drive on-ramp to eastbound I-90 in #Seattle. Only partially blocking the ramp, but please use caution driving near here. The ramp may fully close eventually so expect delays/seek alt. routes! pic.twitter.com/wzt7tw7xW7 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 27, 2022

The driver is OK, Johnson said.

In a photo posted to Twitter, a prop skeleton appeared to be in the passenger seat of the truck. “The #HalloweenProp in the cab is a little shocking,” Johnson wrote.