Fans flocking to T-Mobile Park for 2023 MLB All-Star Week can now use a parking lot set aside for taxis and ride-hailing apps.

Equipped with massive dark blue scissors, John Stanton, Mariners majority owner, ceremonially cut through the ribbon Monday on the lot, located on Third Avenue between Holgate Street and Massachusetts Street. It will be ready for use July 8.

Fred Rivera, Mariners executive vice president, said that the city expects more than 400,000 fans over the course of the entire week. This could put significant strain on buses and light rail lines, as well as traffic near the stadium.

Rivera said that a significant population of Seattle uses ride-hailing apps and taxis and that this lot “will make significant difference for our fans.”

The final cost to finish the lot will be $2.8 million, according to Rivera. The Washington State Major League Baseball Public Facilities District agreed to fund up to one-half of the cost of the facility, up to a maximum of $1.5 million. The rest of the cost was borne by the Mariners.

“I think this is part of what the Mariners have been trying to do the last few years to really revitalize Sodo to create an exceptional fan experience,“ Rivera said.

Carol Nelson, chair of the public facilities district, said the organization is “excited about the access that’s going to provide to fans as well as fan safety.”

In terms of security during the All-Star Week, Rivera said that standard measures similar to those during the season will be in place, while a dozen ambassadors will help fans to navigate, particularly those who are out-of-town.

“All of our community and neighbors have come together to make sure that when we host All-Star Week, our city will be a shining example,” Rivera said.

MLB All-Star Week begins July 7, with the HBCU Swingman Classic at T-Mobile Park, followed by a weekend full of fan events. Other events include the MLB Draft at Lumen Field and the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in the days leading up to the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11.

“It’s been a great partnership and we really have been proud of the work that the Mariners are doing in our community,” Nelson said.