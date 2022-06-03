Sound Transit announced Friday that its top choice for CEO is Julie Timm, who holds a similar post in Richmond, Virginia.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company employs 400 people and operates bus routes in Virginia’s capital city.

“Timm is known as a highly collaborative leader who forges strong relationships with community groups and partners, and for building an agency culture focused on dedication to public service and equity,” Sound Transit said in a midday news release on Friday.

She previously worked at WeGo Public Transit in Nashville, including oversight of major capital projects, and for Hampton Roads Transit in Norfolk, Va., Sound Transit said.

A final vote by the Sound Transit governing board, and release of Timm’s full contract, are scheduled June 23.

If confirmed, she will replace Peter Rogoff, who served as CEO from late 2015 until May 31, an era that included the passage of a 25-year Sound Transit 3 expansion plan, grand openings of three North Seattle stations in 2021, and the deterioration of downtown transit stations and escalators.