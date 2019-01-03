Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Worden, a finalist for Seattle Department of Transportation director, will lead city departments as they navigate the traffic squeeze expected with the coming Alaskan Way Viaduct closure.

Worden will be director of citywide mobility operations, a new role created by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, to coordinate between 29 city departments. His salary is $195,000 annually, according to the mayor’s office.

“After the many years of tunnel construction, the viaduct will finally be coming down and work on the waterfront of the future will begin,” Durkan said in a statement.

“With his decades of experience in planning, operations and fast-changing periods of uncertainty, General Worden will help ensure we are meeting the challenge for the public, freight mobility and critical services like public safety.”

The retired general was one of three finalists to head the Seattle Department of Transportation, Crosscut reported in December, but the mayor ended up picking Washington, D.C., transportation official Sam Zimbabwe for the role.

Worden retired from the military in 2009 after more than 30 years and 2,600 flight hours in the U.S. Air Force, and became deputy CEO and vice commander of air-combat command at Langley Air Force Base. He was director of integrated intelligence solutions for defense contractor Lockheed Martin for six years before becoming an independent consultant, according to his LinkedIn.

Worden’s first day was Wednesday, and he is based out of the city’s emergency operations center, according to the mayor’s office. He will serve on the mayor’s cabinet and report to Senior Deputy Mayor Michael Fong.

In October, Durkan created a consulting position for Seattle police chief finalist Cameron McLay, who had withdrawn from consideration. In the role, McLay makes $180,000 annually.