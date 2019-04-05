This weekend’s planned nighttime road closures for Interstate 5 repair and resurfacing work have been postponed due to a rainy-weather forecast, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Friday.
If weather permits, crews will instead close all lanes of the southbound I-5 collector-distributor at Airport Way from 10 p.m. Monday until 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As previously planned, traffic during the closure will exit at Airport Way and follow signs for detours.
If weather permits, the southbound I-5 onramps from westbound Interstate 90, Edgar Martinez Drive/Fourth Avenue South and Sixth Avenue/James Street will also close for work from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The westbound Interstate 90 and Edgar Martinez Drive/Fourth Avenue South ramps will close and reopen at the same times nightly Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Crews will close the southbound I-5 mainline between James Street downtown and South Holgate Street in North Beacon Hill from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Traffic will be diverted to the southbound I-5 collector-distributor.
On Saturday, April 13, all lanes of the southbound mainline between James Street and South Holgate Street will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will again be diverted to the southbound I-5 collector-distributor.
The southbound I-5 onramps from westbound Interstate 90 and Edgar Martinez Drive/Fourth Avenue South will also close from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 13, to 8 a.m. Sunday, April 14.
The closures are part of the ongoing Revive I-5 project to repair and resurface portions of the freeway.
