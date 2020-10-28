Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is expected to announce whether to repair or replace the cracked West Seattle Bridge sometime after next week’s election.

Repairing the 36-year-old structure could cost $47 million and allow traffic to resume by 2022, a cost-benefit study for the city says. But future maintenance and other costs may rival the price tag of a partial bridge replacement — complicating the mayor’s decision.

Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, Kemper Development Co., Madrona Venture Group, NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The Seattle Department of Transportation closed the West Seattle Bridge March 23 when accelerating cracks in the concrete girders made it unsafe for traffic.

As the mayor mulls her decision, we’d like to hear your questions about the bridge, the city’s response to the crisis and whether the structure should repaired or replaced. We’ll use your questions to inform our reporting for future stories.

Catch up on all our West Seattle Bridge coverage at st.news/WestSeattleBridge.