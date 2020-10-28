Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is expected to announce whether to repair or replace the cracked West Seattle Bridge sometime after next week’s election.
Repairing the 36-year-old structure could cost $47 million and allow traffic to resume by 2022, a cost-benefit study for the city says. But future maintenance and other costs may rival the price tag of a partial bridge replacement — complicating the mayor’s decision.
The Seattle Department of Transportation closed the West Seattle Bridge March 23 when accelerating cracks in the concrete girders made it unsafe for traffic.
As the mayor mulls her decision, we’d like to hear your questions about the bridge, the city’s response to the crisis and whether the structure should repaired or replaced. We’ll use your questions to inform our reporting for future stories.
Catch up on all our West Seattle Bridge coverage at st.news/WestSeattleBridge.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.