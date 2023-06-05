A woman died Monday afternoon in Renton after the car she was in rear-ended a semitruck, according to Washington State Patrol.
The collision was in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405 north of Highway 169. A man driving the vehicle had minor injuries, said State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.
The right northbound lane was expected to be blocked for “an extended period,” Johnson said.
