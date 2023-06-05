By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A woman died Monday afternoon in Renton after the car she was in rear-ended a semitruck, according to Washington State Patrol.

The collision was in the northbound lanes of Interstate 405 north of Highway 169. A man driving the vehicle had minor injuries, said State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The right northbound lane was expected to be blocked for “an extended period,” Johnson said.

Lauren Girgis: 206-652-6591 or lgirgis@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @laurengirgis.

