A Tuesday afternoon crash left a semi in a ditch and closed both directions of Highway 18 in Issaquah until just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, causing morning commute trouble for some.

It took crews longer than predicted to clean up the road after a Tuesday afternoon crash left a semi truck in a ditch off Highway 18 in Issaquah.

The highway was closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday until shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday between Issaquah-Hobart Road and Interstate 90, snarling the morning commute for some.

The Washington State Department of Transportation initially expected to reopen the road around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the department tweeted Tuesday night. But it blew past even an adjusted reopening time of 5 a.m.

“They are still doing wrap-up and cleanup work,” WSDOT spokesperson Thomas Charlson said after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

By 6:15 a.m., the westbound lanes had been partially re-opened, Charlson said. Both directions re-opened just before 7 a.m.

Washington State Patrol spokesman trooper Rick Johnson said the recovery operation and the repair of the road was significantly more difficult than had been expected.