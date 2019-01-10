On Friday, the viaduct closes permanently, to be replaced by the new Highway 99 tunnel. But those scenic views from the elevated highway will live on in memories and photographs.

Seattleites debate about the best spot to capture the city’s skyline, sparkling Puget Sound and snow-capped mountains in one photo, but there’s no doubt the Alaskan Way Viaduct is high on the list.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The proof is in the pictures.

For more than 60 years, drivers, passengers and bus riders could look out the window and see where the Olympic Mountains rise to the West and the cityscape shimmers to the East.

On Friday, the viaduct closes permanently, to be replaced by the new Highway 99 tunnel. But those scenic views from the double-decker highway will live on in memories and photographs.

We asked for some of the photos you’ve taken from or near the Alaskan Way Viaduct. Here are a few of our favorites submitted by email in the gallery above and on Instagram using the hashtag #viaductmemories.

Seattle Times photo staff editor Colin Diltz contributed to this story.